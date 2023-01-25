NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Health Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In case there were any doubts about Patrick Mahomes' status for this Sunday's game, the MVP candidate made it clear this afternoon that his ankle is feeling much better.

"It’s doing good," Mahomes told reporters. "I got a few days of treatment and rehab. I’m excited to get on the practice field and try it out, but it’s feeling good so far."

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain this past Saturday against the Jaguars. He finished the game with 195 passing yards and two touchdowns.

NFL fans are ecstatic that Mahomes is improving, and rightfully so. They want to see him play in the AFC Championship Game.

"The Bengals are in trouble," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "That face is mischievous, like Pat knows he’s about to pop off this week."

"Hell yes," a Chiefs fan tweeted.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid already announced that Mahomes will practice this Wednesday in some capacity.

As long as Mahomes doesn't suffer a setback, he should be good to go for this weekend against the Bengals.