NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert Showdown

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert put on an aerial show for fans in last night’s Chiefs–Chargers game. And fans couldn’t get enough of it.

Last night’s game had just about everything: Over 600 combined passing yards, eight touchdown drives, several turnovers and only two punts all game. All of it was capped by a glorious overtime drive that culminated in a Chiefs 34-28 win.

It was the third meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, but the first one to be featured in primetime. Mahomes now owns the edge over his AFC West rival with a 2-1 record against Herbert.

NFL fans were absolutely floored by the game and made their opinions known on it. Many are hyping it up as the next great QB rivalry, on par with Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning:

Herbert vs Mahomes for the next decade pic.twitter.com/HHFyq7NRew — Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) December 17, 2021

This is all I see. Herbert vs Mahomes gonna be the rivalry of the 2020s https://t.co/aDPBZFWlps pic.twitter.com/enqqQKYzZZ — JIG🔥 (@thejelanireid) December 17, 2021

2 annual Mahomes-Herbert matchups for the foreseeable future is such a gift — Set the Edge (@SetTheEdgeYT) December 17, 2021

Patrick Mahomes vs Justin Herbert at least twice a year for 20 more years please and thank you — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 17, 2021

Patrick Mahomes is already an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl MVP. And by the looks of things, he’ll have the Chiefs close to the Super Bowl again this year.

But Justin Herbert is one of the fastest rising stars in the NFL right now. He has his Chargers at 8-6 after the loss and while the AFC West title may be out of the picture, a trip to the playoffs is not.

As just about everyone said, the thought of Mahomes and Herbert going at it twice a year, every year, for the next 10-20 years is mouth-watering.

Is Patrick Mahomes vs Justin Herbert already the best quarterback rivalry in the NFL?