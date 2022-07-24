NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Practice Throw Video

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown scored by Tyreek Hill #10 against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Training camp isn't just the time to work on plays for the upcoming season, It can also be the place to have some fun.

Patrick Mahomes was filmed doing a little bit of both during a drill this weekend. The exercise called for Mahomes to execute a handoff from shotgun or pistol formation, then catch a toss from a coach and throw a pass.

During one rep, Mahomes threw the ball behind his back, which got some people talking about his incredible talent, and others wondering if this is something he'd ever try in a game.

Check it out:

Mahomes and Kansas City head coach Andy Reid love being creative and having fun with RPOs, especially in goal-line situations, but we're thinking Reid probably doesn't want his QB showing off too much in an actual game.

We doubt Mahomes will attempt this trick shot throw in a game, but if he does and it works, the internet might break.