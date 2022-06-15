NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Practice Video

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the second half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

It's only June, but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already in mid-season form.

On Wednesday afternoon, a video of Mahomes throwing a no-look pass at practice surfaced on Twitter. It immediately grabbed people's attention.

Though it's only one video from a minicamp practice session, it's enough to make Chiefs fans celebrate on social media.

"That no-look passing game already looks tight," a Chiefs fan tweeted.

"Football needs to come back asap," a second fan said.

The Chiefs' offense should look a bit different this fall since Tyreek Hill is no longer on the roster. Nonetheless, that unit should continue to put up points at a consistent rate as long as Mahomes is under center.

Earlier this offseason, Mahomes said Kansas City's passing game will be predicated on spreading the football around.

"That's what you're going to see in this offense this year, it's going to be everybody," Mahomes said, via NFL.com. "It's not going to be one guy. Obviously Travis [Kelce] is still going to get a lot of completions, a lot of yards, but the whole receiving room is going to have big days and that can be something we use to our advantage."

If Mahomes is on the same page with his new-look receiving corps, we should see a few no-look passes this fall.