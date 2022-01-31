NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Pro Bowl News

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will officially be playing in the Pro Bowl this Sunday.

The NFL announced the news on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

It’s not known how much Mahomes will play, but it likely won’t be the entire game as Justin Herbert will also be present.

His season came to an end on Sunday when the Chiefs lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. They had a 21-3 lead in the first half before being outscored 27-3 the rest of the way.

The NFL world is a little upset by Mahomes playing in this game directly after his season ended in a heartbreaking fashion.

Coz he’s not going to the SuperBowl😭 https://t.co/j2nCKN36Fk — Jesus In The Bando (@DeeRolaz_) January 31, 2022

NFL trolling y'all https://t.co/Oz3bCTCfR7 — Great Googly Moogly (@Mutiny32) January 31, 2022

much more prestigious than the Super Bowl https://t.co/iVBoIdenw6 — Brady Renard KPLC (@RenardSports) January 31, 2022

Mahomes finished the regular season with 4,839 yards through the air along with 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

For the playoffs, he had 11 touchdowns to three interceptions and at least 275 yards through the air in each game. That said, he’ll want the second half of Sunday’s game back after he threw two interceptions and no touchdowns.

The Pro Bowl will be at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be televised by ESPN.