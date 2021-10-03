The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Viral Touchdown Pass

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Another day, another touchdown pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that only he can make.

Today’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles saw the Chiefs set up at Philly’s one-yard line in the middle of the first quarter. Taking the snap from the shotgun, Mahomes scanned the field before finding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire open.

He spun quickly and gave the ball an underhand toss forward, which Edwards-Helaire easily scooped up. Two Eagles defenders were bearing down on him, but couldn’t stop him from stepping into the endzone for a touchdown.

NFL fans were stunned that Mahomes can now throw underhand touchdowns. It’s yet another kind of touchdown that Mahomes makes better than anyone else:

We’ve seen Patrick Mahomes throw touchdowns in just about every way imaginable. All the way downfield, side-armed, without looking, and everything in between.

The end result is a touchdown clip that has him on pace to go stride-for-stride with some of the all-time greats. He already had 123 touchdowns coming into this game. And he’ll probably have well over 150 by the end of the year.

Mahomes is 26 and already has an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl MVP title. The next decade-plus are going to be pretty exciting.

Will Patrick Mahomes break the NFL’s all-time touchdown record during his career with the Chiefs?

