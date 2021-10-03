NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Viral Touchdown Pass

Another day, another touchdown pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that only he can make.

Today’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles saw the Chiefs set up at Philly’s one-yard line in the middle of the first quarter. Taking the snap from the shotgun, Mahomes scanned the field before finding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire open.

He spun quickly and gave the ball an underhand toss forward, which Edwards-Helaire easily scooped up. Two Eagles defenders were bearing down on him, but couldn’t stop him from stepping into the endzone for a touchdown.

NFL fans were stunned that Mahomes can now throw underhand touchdowns. It’s yet another kind of touchdown that Mahomes makes better than anyone else:

Patrick Mahomes is the best underhand passer in the NFL

pic.twitter.com/p2kQtNQkBt — PFF (@PFF) October 3, 2021

Mahomes with the underhand toss to CEH 👀 Too smooth. pic.twitter.com/bK2GBbJjD0 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 3, 2021

Patrick Mahomes’ underhand toss is elite pic.twitter.com/L6XDvpWgdv — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) October 3, 2021

Mahomes is now throwing underhand TDs? 😳 (via: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/jB4Thq15zn — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) October 3, 2021

We’ve seen Patrick Mahomes throw touchdowns in just about every way imaginable. All the way downfield, side-armed, without looking, and everything in between.

The end result is a touchdown clip that has him on pace to go stride-for-stride with some of the all-time greats. He already had 123 touchdowns coming into this game. And he’ll probably have well over 150 by the end of the year.

Mahomes is 26 and already has an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl MVP title. The next decade-plus are going to be pretty exciting.

Will Patrick Mahomes break the NFL’s all-time touchdown record during his career with the Chiefs?

The game is being played on CBS.