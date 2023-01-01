NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wild Play On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Another NFL Sunday, another Patrick Mahomes highlight reel play.

Usually, we see Mahomes complete amazing passes to his receivers, but today he connected with himself. An attempt by the Kansas City Chiefs star was batted right back at him by a Denver Broncos defender, and not only did Mahomes catch the ball, but he made something out of the play.

Mahomes took off with his first career reception and gained six yards.

Fans couldn't help but tip their caps to Mahomes' playmaking.

"And mannnn, give him the MVP trophy right now please," one tweeted.

"Every time i see a clip of this dude he doing some crazy s--t," another added.

"He’s not a real person," joked a third.

"Who said you can't throw it to yourself," a fourth observer threw in.

"How does this get scored for fantasy? Does Mahomes get a completion, a reception, the passing yards and the receiving yards?" Fantasy Football "Mad Scientist" Aaron St. Denis asked.

As fun as this play was, Mahomes is going to need a few more big ones today. The Chiefs trail the 4-11 Denver Broncos 10-6 in the second quarter.