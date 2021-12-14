The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Significant Chiefs News

Chris Jones celebrates with Chiefs fans in the stands.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 29: Defensive end Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had unfortunate news to report earlier this Tuesday. He revealed that All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The timing of this new is brutal for the Chiefs. In just two days, they’ll take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a divisional matchup that will have playoff implications.

Jones can still be cleared in time for Thursday night’s game. In order for that to happen, he needs to be vaccinated, produce two negative tests that are 24 hours apart, and be asymptomatic.

As you’d expect, Chiefs fans are upset about this situation. If Jones can’t suit up for the Chargers game on Thursday night, that would leave the Chiefs with a massive hole in the trenches.

Of course, Jones missing Thursday night’s game would be good news for the Chargers.

Jones has 20 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, seven sacks, and a forced fumble through 11 games this season.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu explained just how difficult it would be to replace Jones on Thursday night.

“The only guy you can really compare him to is probably Aaron Donald,” Mathieu said, via ESPN. “You talk about inside dominance. It’s going to be a big challenge for us to replace him.”

Jones’ official status for Thursday night’s game will be released fairly soon.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.