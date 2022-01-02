NFL World Reacts To Significant Chiefs Injury News

The Chiefs may be down one of their best offensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Orlando Brown Jr. suffered a quad injury during warmups and is now questionable to play.

#Chiefs LT Orlando Brown suffered a quad injury in pregame warmups and is now questionable to play. Significant news against the Bengals defensive line. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

It looks like that’s already made a bit of a difference as the Chiefs went three & out on their first possession.

The Chiefs are trying to improve to 12-4 and get closer to clinching the top spot in the AFC. If they do that, they’d get a first-round bye in the playoffs while the other six teams would have to play.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are trying to clinch the AFC North. All they need is to either win today’s game or next Sunday’s game against the Browns to clinch it.

The NFL world is a bit concerned over this news as Brown has been stellar for Kansas City this season.

Hendrickson gonna further prove why he’s actually the best addition the bengals made this past offseason https://t.co/KFcvjUAH2y — Zac Celedonia (@ZeFlashNFL) January 2, 2022

