NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tough Travis Kelce News

The Kansas City Chiefs will be forced to square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers without a vital piece of the offense.

Earlier this week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and superstar tight end Travis Kelce were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, Hill tested out of the protocol and became eligible to play.

Kelce, however, remained in the protocol after returning another positive test. The Chiefs were hoping he would be able to test negative on Sunday morning to play, but those hopes were dashed.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kelce did not clear protocols this morning. As a result, he’ll be out of today’s game against the Steelers.

Chiefs insider Adam Teicher noted this is the first game Kelce has missed – other than when the Chiefs rested starters – since 2013.

“Today is first game Chiefs will play without Kelce since his rookie year in ’13 except for last regular season games in 2017 and 2020, when Chiefs rested many starters in prep for playoffs,” Teicher said.

Those with Travis Kelce on their respective fantasy football teams were devastated by the news.

“My fantasy team just died,” said one fan.

“Welp there goes my chances at winning the semis today,” said another fan.

Kansas City will likely rely even more on star wide receiver Tyreek Hill during this afternoon’s game.

The Chiefs and Steelers kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.