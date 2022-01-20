The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing

Kansas City Chiefs helmet on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With the second round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reserve/futures contract.

The Chiefs have decided they’ll take a closer look at former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.

Arnette won’t be able to suit up for the Chiefs in the postseason, but he could potentially make their 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

Before he was released by the Raiders in November, the Ohio State product had 29 tackles and three pass breakups in 13 games.

Arnette has a lot of potential, but there are serious concerns about how he conducts himself off the field. That’s why this signing is considered a low-risk, high-reward move.

“A first round corner that’s not stuck is a Veach classic. Still didn’t see this one coming. I think the initial reaction is ….. hmmmmmm,” a Chiefs fan tweeted.

“Hey, if he stays out of Legal trouble this is a steal,” another Chiefs fan said.

Of course, not every single Chiefs fan is on board with this signing.

Kent Swanson of KC Sports Network didn’t shy away from sharing his true feelings on this signing, tweeting “Gross.”

Arnette, 25, will have an entire offseason to show that he has learned from his mistakes.

Chiefs fans, what do you think about this signing?

