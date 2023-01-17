NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Kansas City Chiefs react after a call in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Chiefs are adding some depth to their backfield for the playoffs. On Tuesday, they designated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve.

Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since Nov. 20 due to an ankle injury. He finished the regular season with 302 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Before Edwards-Helaire got hurt, the Chiefs demoted him on the depth chart. Isiah Pacheco impressed the staff enough to earn the No. 1 spot.

Pacheco finished the regular season as Kansas City's leading rusher (830 yards). Jerick McKinnon only had 291 rushing yards for the Chiefs, but he also had 512 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

While there are plenty of Chiefs fans excited to have Edwards-Helaire back in the mix, there are also those who wonder if he'll even be a factor in the playoffs.

"Idk how i feel about this," a Chiefs fan said.

"Bruh he better not take Pacheco and Jet snaps," a second Chiefs fan tweeted.

"Great news for the Jaguars," another fan wrote.

The Chiefs should continue to lean on Pacheco and McKinnon at running back. However, Andy Reid may decide to give Edwards-Helaire one last shot.

The Chiefs and Jaguars will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.