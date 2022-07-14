NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs Star Retirement News

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: Members of the Armed Forces present several flags on the field for the national anthem presentation prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

After spending several years in the NFL, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career.

On Thursday, Schwartz announced that he's retiring. Over the course of his career, he earned All-Pro honors four times.

"I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Schwartz announced on Twitter. "It's been almost two years since I injured my back. I had surgery last February and have been doing rehab ever since. I'm currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it's clear my body won't ever be the same. The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurence, but it might never fully go away."

He continued: "I've enjoyed so much about my time in the NFL and am walking away feeling very fulfilled."

Schwartz played a key role in the Kansas City Chiefs' run to a Super Bowl title during the 2019 season.

Unsurprisingly, Chiefs fans are wishing Schwartz all the best in retirement.

"You were a stud," a Chiefs fan tweeted. "Enjoy retirement."

"Solid career. Chiefs legend," a second fan wrote.

"Congrats to Mitchell Schwartz on a hell of a career," another person said. "Never even had to think about the right tackle spot when he was in KC, one of the best in the league when healthy. Played a huge role in the Super Bowl run and was awesome against the Niners. Wish him all the best in retirement."

Schwartz, a former second-round pick out of California, certainly exceeded expectations in the NFL.

Congratulations to Schwartz on a terrific career.