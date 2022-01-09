NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Brother Video

Whether you agree that Patrick Mahomes ranks among the best of the best in the NFL or not, most people can agree that they just can’t stand his younger brother, Jackson.

During yesterday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Mahomes made a video for TikTok where he was dancing on the sidelines. But he was seen wearing an embroidered jacket that had some fans confused.

FanDuel noticed that there was something off about the jacket. Namely that the letter “E” was missing from the name “Mahomes.”

NFL fans were not amused. For whatever reason people can’t seem to stand that Jackson Mahomes gets to do TikTok dances on the sidelines before games. And they made sure to let their feelings be known (often with pretty violent language):

This why I hate when Chiefs win because of this goofy https://t.co/JTtvg8QLNk — January 27th 💜💛 (@TheDabKingNC) January 9, 2022

Into the sun https://t.co/XcyEJg52mI — kadarius toney bags (@dudelawless) January 9, 2022

how does pat put up with this guy 😂 https://t.co/9D5BysPYbT — zo (@zorosales) January 9, 2022

I have never seen the entire sports universe come together the way it has come together for in its collective irritation of this man child 🙄😒 https://t.co/UzLhjlxJhb — Holly Golightly (@MsAsh_Renee) January 9, 2022

Jackson Mahomes is no stranger to getting hate online though. Just last month he got into an Instagram beef with a bar owner over what he deemed bad service.

But perhaps the more distasteful moment of his was when he danced on Sean Taylor’s number during a game against the Washington Football Team where the late-great NFL safety was being honored.

Suffice it to say, the younger Mahomes isn’t endearing himself to the NFL world even if he a social media darling.

But so long as the Chiefs keep winning, we’re going to keep seeing Jackson Mahomes at big games.