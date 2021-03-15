NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Joe Thuney Decision

In a shocking free agency development, free agent offensive guard Joe Thuney decided to sign with the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Thuney has been an absolute rock on the Patriots offensive line for the past five years. He hasn’t missed a start in his career and was the highest-rated offensive lineman in free agency this year.

It’s a move we probably should have seen coming given the recent moves the Chiefs made though. They released star offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz last week, freeing up a few million in free agency.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, it’s a five-year deal worth $80 million. It’ll be interesting to see how the Chiefs fit that deal in with only $12 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.

That’s a sentiment that many on social media are pointing out. Just about everyone is starting to understand that the cap space numbers that get reported every year are meaningless:

Does cap space really exist, or did we just imagine it? — Depressed Wolves Fan/Temporary GSW fan (@MVPWigginsSZN) March 15, 2021

The cap is a lie Jim pic.twitter.com/7eKaKitnnS — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) March 15, 2021

Salary Cap is a social construct — malik🦦 (@HollywoodJetEra) March 15, 2021

WHERE IS THIS MONEY COMING FROM — FELICIANO RE-SIGNING McDerm🦬🏈(15-4)🏒(6 -16-4) (@omiester) March 15, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs have now upgraded along the offensive line. They pick up one of the best pass-blocking guards in the game.

Given how many times Patrick Mahomes was put on the ground in Super Bowl LV, it’s actually pretty easy to understand why the Chiefs were so willing to give him top dollar.

For fans of the sub-.500 NFL teams who wanted an upgrade at guard, it’s back to the drawing board for them.