NFL World Reacts To The Week 11 Schedule Change

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Travis Kelce #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The NFL has made a significant change to its Week 11 schedule. The Chiefs-Chargers game scheduled for Nov. 20 has been flexed to Sunday night.

The Bengals and Steelers were initially set to face on "Sunday Night Football." However, that matchup doesn't look nearly as appetizing now as it did back in September.

By flexing the Chiefs and Chargers into this spot, the NFL has ensured that it'll have two of the top quarterbacks in the league going head-to-head on the biggest stage.

For the most part, NFL fans are glad the Steelers won't play on Sunday night. They've been disappointing this year to say the least.

One person tweeted, "They really wanna see Patrick beat Herbert in primetime again?"

Some fans believe the NFL should've flexed the Jets-Patriots into the Sunday night slot.

"lmfao why show the biggest Jet game in a decade when you can have Collinsworth drool over Mahomes on national TV again," another person wrote.

"Jets-Patriots would have been pretty fun in this spot," Seth Walder of ESPN said.

It would've been nice to see the Jets on Sunday night for the first time since the early 2010s.

At the end of the day though, Mahomes is good for ratings. The NFL obviously knows that.