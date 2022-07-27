NFL World Reacts To Travis Kelce Contract News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Before the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their first practice session of training camp they decided to give All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce a well-deserved raise.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced this news on Wednesday morning.

Kelce, who signed four-year, $57.25 million contract extension in 2020, is having money moved from the back of his deal to properly compensate him for this upcoming season.

This is a no-brainer decision for the Chiefs. By adjusting Kelce's contract for 2022, they're avoiding any potential distractions this fall.

Besides, the entire NFL world believes Kelce deserved a raise anyway.

Kelce has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in every season since 2016. Last season, he hauled in 92 passes for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns.

With Tyreek Hill no longer on the roster, the Chiefs will need Kelce to continue being an elite pass catcher in Andy Reid's offense.

We'll find out this fall if Kelce has another All-Pro season in him.