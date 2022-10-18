NFL World Reacts To Travis Kelce Contract News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Chiefs made an interesting move this Tuesday, restructuring the contract of All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Kansas City has converted Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus. According to ESPN's Field Yates, this restructure has cleared $3.455 million in cap space.

There are plenty of fans who believe the Chiefs restructured Kelce's contract so they can acquire an impact player from the Panthers.

"They're making room for DJ or Burns," one person said.

"Carolina deal incoming," another person wrote.



One fan did their best Brian Windhorst impression by asking "What's going on in Kansas City?"

Of course, Kelce isn't going anywhere. He's under contract through the 2025 season. His base salary for the 2023 season is $11.25 million.

Kelce, 33, is having another excellent season in Kansas City. He has 41 receptions for 455 yards and seven touchdowns this year.

The Chiefs already have a dynamic offense, make no mistake about it. Adding a playmaker like a D.J. Moore would take that unit to another level though.