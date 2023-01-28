NFL World Reacts To Troubling Travis Kelce Update

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

On Friday, the Chiefs added tight end Travis Kelce to their injury report with a back issue. He's officially listed as questionable for the AFC Championship Game.

During CBS' golf coverage on that same day, Jim Nantz said Kelce tweaked his back at the very end of practice.

With the Bengals-Chiefs game quickly approaching, some NFL fans are concerned about Kelce's status for Sunday.

On the flip side, there are plenty of fans who are confident Kelce will suit up for the AFC title game.

"Something to monitor. Wasn't listed at all until today but the full practice has me more optimistic that this won't be an issue," one fan tweeted.

"We can’t catch a break," a Chiefs fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Nooooo please."

Kelce was sensational in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, hauling in 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

There's no sugarcoating this situation. The Chiefs need Kelce on the field this Sunday against the Bengals.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.