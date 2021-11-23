The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Schedule Announcements

Broncos and Chiefs play in the snow.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 15: Spencer Ware #39 of the Kansas City Chiefs ran the football during the third quarter in the snow against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Adjust your calendars, NFL fans. The league has made a few notable schedule changes, starting with Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

The original Sunday Night Football game in Week 13 was supposed to be an NFC West battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. It’s since been bumped to the late afternoon game (4:25 p.m. ET) and replaced by an AFC West battle.

The BroncosChiefs game on Dec. 5 in Week 13 has been flexed to Sunday night in Week 13.

In addition to the Sunday night flex, the NFL has announced a Saturday double-header on Dec. 18 in Week 15.

The Browns will host the Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Later that night, the Colts will host the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET.

It’s not too big a surprise that the NFL bumped the Seahawks-49ers game out of the Sunday night slot. Neither the Seahawks or 49ers are going to win the NFC West. And San Francisco’s the only of the two still fighting for its season.

It is a bit surprising that the NFL replaced Seahawks-49ers with Chiefs-Broncos. No offense to Denver, but it isn’t exactly a must-watch football team. And the average NFL fan has grown tired of the Patrick Mahomes show.

The NFL could have flexed Chargers vs. Bengals in Week 13 to Sunday night, instead. That game will feature two young stars in Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow against each other. Oh well.

NFL fans aren’t too excited about the Chiefs-Broncos game.

The Chiefs will host the Broncos on Sunday night in Week 13.

Fast forward to Week 15 and the league will air a Saturday double-header featuring Raiders-Browns and Colts-Patriots.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.