NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Schedule Announcements

Adjust your calendars, NFL fans. The league has made a few notable schedule changes, starting with Sunday Night Football in Week 13.

The original Sunday Night Football game in Week 13 was supposed to be an NFC West battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. It’s since been bumped to the late afternoon game (4:25 p.m. ET) and replaced by an AFC West battle.

The Broncos–Chiefs game on Dec. 5 in Week 13 has been flexed to Sunday night in Week 13.

The NFL has flexed Chiefs-Broncos in Week 13 to Sunday Night Football. Seahawks-49ers moves to 4:25 PM ET. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 23, 2021

In addition to the Sunday night flex, the NFL has announced a Saturday double-header on Dec. 18 in Week 15.

The Browns will host the Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Later that night, the Colts will host the Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Just announced: Week 15 will feature a Saturday double-header: – Raiders at Browns: 4:30 EST

– Patriots at Colts: 8:20 EST — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 23, 2021

It’s not too big a surprise that the NFL bumped the Seahawks-49ers game out of the Sunday night slot. Neither the Seahawks or 49ers are going to win the NFC West. And San Francisco’s the only of the two still fighting for its season.

It is a bit surprising that the NFL replaced Seahawks-49ers with Chiefs-Broncos. No offense to Denver, but it isn’t exactly a must-watch football team. And the average NFL fan has grown tired of the Patrick Mahomes show.

The NFL could have flexed Chargers vs. Bengals in Week 13 to Sunday night, instead. That game will feature two young stars in Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow against each other. Oh well.

NFL fans aren’t too excited about the Chiefs-Broncos game.

The NFL should’ve flexed the Chargers vs. Bengals game to Sunday night. https://t.co/J4Yqr1HV1G — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) November 23, 2021

Ya messed up @nfl like cmon, how did you mess up this opportunity. Smh NO ONE CARES ABOUT THE BRONCOS. Chiefs on SNF is old. https://t.co/fWi2xrwuGu — joe (@BIGPAPIIJOEE) November 23, 2021

What an incredibly bad decision. https://t.co/F7JnPeGM42 — Michael Peterson (@ZoneTracks) November 23, 2021

Should have been Bengals/Chargers https://t.co/4pwIXMJJjb — Duty James (@dutytime22) November 23, 2021

