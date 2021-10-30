NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu’s Harsh Comment About Chiefs Fans

On Friday afternoon, comments from two Kansas City Chiefs players on a social media post criticizing the team went viral.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens responded to a post highlighting the three worst signings Chiefs GM Brett Veach has made. He didn’t take kindly to the post and responded.

“All we did was go to 3 AFC champions games and 2 Super Bowls and 1 SB win .. in my first 3 years here so far !!y’all fans will never be satisfied it’s sad !!” Hitchens wrote.

Star safety Tyrann Mathieu commented as well and had a brutal message for Chiefs fans. “This might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports,” Mathieu wrote on the post.

Fan bases from other teams around the league chimed in. One Chicago Bears fans just want to see their team score more than 15 points.

“As a Bears fan even scoring more than 15 points a game would make my year,” the fan said.

As a Bears fan even scoring more than 15 points a game would make my year lmao https://t.co/v2aVktXil0 — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Detroit Lions fans aren’t sure how Chiefs fans would react if they had to watch Lions football.

“We’ve been through so much as Lions fans. Imagine if they had to go through what we’ve been through,” one fan said.

We've been through so much as Lions fans. Imagine if they had to go through what we've been through https://t.co/9SnQPgEDdu — Pierre (@DLFPtweets) October 30, 2021

It’s a good point. Chiefs fans have had it very good since Andy Reid took over as the head coach of the franchise.

Two Super Bowl trips and one win should buy the team some leeway.