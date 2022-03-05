Free agency is still over a week away, but it sounds like Tyrann Mathieu is already hinting at what’s next for him.

On Saturday, the All-Pro safety posted the following message on his Twitter account: “Replacing me is easy. Getting them to do the same thing I did is damn near impossible.”

Perhaps we’re reading too much into this, but it certainly sounds like Mathieu’s message was directed towards the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mathieu, 29, is set to hit the open market on March 16. Considering he just had another solid season, he should receive some lucrative offers.

Although the Chiefs have really benefitted from having Mathieu on their roster for the past three seasons, the two sides may have to go their separate ways this offseason.

“I loved having him as a part of the team, but its a business,” a Chiefs fan said. “We can’t pay for past performance, we need to pay for future performance.”

“Chiefs fans ain’t gonna like this,” a Chargers fan said in response to Mathieu’s tweet.

Saints fans, meanwhile, are hoping that Mathieu will come back to Louisiana.

In 2021, Mathieu had 76 total tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack.

Where do you think Mathieu will end up next season?