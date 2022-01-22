The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill Punishment News

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay BuccaneersTAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball in for a touchdown following a catch during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

During last weekend’s playoff game between the Chiefs and Steelers, wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrated a touchdown with a cheerleader’s pom-poms. On Saturday, he received a fine for that celebration.

The NFL has decided to fine Hill $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Weirdly enough, a flag wasn’t thrown on the play when it occurred on Sunday.

As you’d expect, NFL fans aren’t thrilled with this announcement. They believe the league is being too harsh when it comes to regulating touchdown celebrations.

“No fun league strikes again,” an NFL fan tweeted.

“But NFL Network keeps using the clip in their commercials,” a Chiefs fan tweeted. “Make it make sense.”

“What’s absolutely hilarious to me is the league will prob use the video of it in a tweet on here in the future,” another fan said.

Hill finished last Sunday’s game with five receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.

If Hill wants to avoid getting fined again, he’ll probably need to steer clear of the pom-poms this Sunday when the Chiefs host the Bills.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.