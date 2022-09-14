NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Harrison Butker News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Place kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after kicking a 54 yard field goal during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker on Thursday night when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Butker suffered an ankle injury Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. That forced safety Justin Reid to handle the kicking duties for extra points and kickoffs.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the turf in Arizona played a role in Butker's injury over the weekend.

"They resodded it, which is a good thing because they practice in there," Reid said, via ESPN. "But it was a little bit loose. That's what happens sometimes when you resod, is it's loose. It was part of the Butker injury and McDuffie injury ... The turf picked up and I would tell you that that did have something to do with it. If it didn't, I would tell you that, too. So it's not an excuse by any means, but I mean, you all can see it. Watch the tape."

Even though Butker's absence on Thursday night could seriously affect the Chiefs, NFL fans are hopeful they'll see Reid at kicker.

It's highly unlikely Reid gets to play kicker for the Chiefs this week.

The Chiefs recently signed Matt Ammendola to their practice squad. He'll most likely be promoted to the active roster prior to kickoff.

As for Butker, he should return to Kansas City's lineup at a later date this season.