NFL World Reacts To What Andy Reid Said About Germany

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the NFL announced that two international games will take place in Germany next season. The Chiefs will be one of four teams making the trip.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about playing a game in Germany next season. His response was perfect.

"I look forward to getting a bratwurst," Reid told reporters.

NFL fans appreciate Reid's honesty. Besides, he should enjoy the cuisine when he's in Germany this fall.

"My type of guy," one fan said.

Another fan replied, "Most relatable man alive."

"I love this man with my entire heart," a third fan commented.

Hopefully, Reid will get to enjoy some bratwurst.

As for the actual game itself, Chiefs president Mark Donovan said the organization is thrilled about the opportunity.

"We are incredibly excited to put the Kansas City Chiefs and all of Chiefs Kingdom on the international stage with a Germany game in 2023," Donovan said. "We've aggressively pursued this opportunity because we know how passionate German fans are about NFL football and we're committed to the international growth of the game as well as our brand."