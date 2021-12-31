NFL World Reacts To What Andy Reid Said On Friday

Last weekend, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if he had any New Year’s resolutions heading into 2022.

The question, and Belichick’s subsequent non-answer, quickly went viral on social media. It didn’t take long for other reporters to ask other head coaches about their New Year’s resolutions, hoping for a unique answer.

During this Friday’s news conference, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked if he has a New Year’s resolution. In typical Andy Reid fashion, he had reporters rolling with his answer.

“I was going to say eat less, but then I’d feel like Pinocchio,” Reid told reporters.

Of course, Reid’s answer quickly went viral on social media as well. Fans love seeing a relatable answer from a head coach – rather than a non-answer like that from Belichick.

“I’ve never related to a tweet more,” said reporter Jori Parys.

There are plenty of those who will claim not to eat as much in the New Year. Many of us won’t hold up to those lofty standards for very long.

Reid is all of us.