NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Said About Josh Allen

Prior to the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen fielded some fun questions about each other.

When asked what Allen's biggest fear is, Mahomes decided to throw shade at his golf partner.

"Josh's biggest fear... A coin toss," Mahomes said.

Obviously, this is in reference to January's playoff matchup between the Bills and Chiefs. Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning touchdown drive after winning the coin toss in overtime.

Allen was able to shake off this jab, but NFL fans are still in awe of Mahomes' mic-drop moment.

Throwing shade at your own teammate roughly an hour before a round of golf is a bold strategy to say the least.

One thing we can all agree on is this comment from Mahomes was quite amusing.

Coverage of The Match will be available on TNT.

We'll see if Allen and Mahomes can take down Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.