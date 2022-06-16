NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Said About Tyreek Hill

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes has officially been asked about Tyreek Hill's recent comments comparing him to Tua Tagovailoa.

Mahomes admitted this afternoon he was "surprised a little bit" that Hill said Tua, his new quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, is more accurate than Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in the NFL.

“I’m surprised a little just because I felt like we love Tyreek here. We’ve always loved him. We still love him,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami and everything like that. But I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff, get it rolling. But definitely I still love Tyreek. He’s a one-of-a-kind player.

“But as you know in coach Reid’s offense, it takes the whole team. This offense was rolling before I got here. This offense was rolling when I was a young Cowboys fan watching the Eagles beat up on the Cowboys. So I mean, it’s an offense that’s more than one player — and that includes myself.”

Several fans on social media are openly enjoying seeing a side of "Petty" Mahomes.

"Give me more petty Patrick Mahomes," said Chiefs fan and analyst Seth Keysor.

"Petty Mahomes is gonna throw more touchdowns than incompletions next year lmao," one user wrote.

"Pat's petty...I like it," said another, with a third tweeter clamoring for "Petty Mahomes this year."

Overall, it looks like most Chiefs fans are feeling Mahomes' response.

Mahomes' full quote is pretty harmless, and he said when he saw Hill recently at a Formula 1 race, everything seemed fine between the two.

In all reality, Hill is just talking up the new guy, and Mahomes probably understands that. At the same time though, he knows his former top target was lying.