NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes' Wife Said

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes took to Twitter on Sunday to support her husband.

Brittany thought that the officials in the Chiefs-Texans game missed a roughing the passer penalty against her husband Patrick. She voiced her displeasure with the "inconsistency" of calls.

"I'm confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS," she tweeted.

Any time a player's family member criticized the officiating on social media, it's going to cause reactions from fans, for better or worse.

This occasion is no different.

"Because we all know if Chris Jones did that, it would be a flag all day!" one Chiefs fan wrote.

"How in the hell was that not roughing the passer?" another asked.

"You’re absolutely right," said a third.

"Pipe down," countered another.

The first half has not gone well for Patrick and the Chiefs, but they did just end it on a high note. Mahomes connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a four-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining in the half.

However, kicker Harrison Butker missed the PAT, so Kansas City stills trails the lowly Texans 14-13 at intermission.