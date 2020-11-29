NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill’s Insane First Quarter

Tyreek Hill had about as good of a first quarter as you can have against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kansas City’s star wide receiver had an absolutely ridiculous performance against the Buccaneers on Sunday. We’re only one quarter into the game and Hill is already posting absurd numbers.

Through one quarter, Hill has: seven catches, 203 yards, two touchdowns.

Yes, Hill has more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in one quarter. Hill has been unstoppable through one quarter against the Bucs’ secondary.

Tyreek is GOING OFF 🔥 @brgridiron 7 REC

203 YDS

2 TDS IT'S THE FIRST QUARTER. pic.twitter.com/SpoQro1j6M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

Hill has simply been unfair against the Bucs on Sunday.

“So Tyreek Hill has the second-most receiving yards ever against the Bucs, and there’s still 1:32 left in the first quarter. He’s at 203, and the record for Bucs opponent — for a few minutes anyway — is Julio Jones with 253,” longtime Bucs reporter Greg Auman tweeted.

Wow.

Tyreek Hill's 1st quarter

🔥 203 yards

🔥 2 TDs

🔥 39.3 fantasy points pic.twitter.com/4QjtP5C9jZ — PFF (@PFF) November 29, 2020

A quick check in on Tyreek Hill's stats… …IN THE FIRST QUARTER pic.twitter.com/mERFYdKSX0 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 29, 2020

Mahomes and Hill have connected on plays like this throughout the first quarter. The Bucs don’t appear to be interested in – or capable of – stopping them.

Mahomes to Tyreek Hill for a 75-yard TD. Too easy. ✌️✌️pic.twitter.com/d9H8eyAckl — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 29, 2020

Kansas City is leading Tampa Bay, 17-0, through one quarter. It’s been an insane start for Hill and a very frustrating start for Tom Brady, who’s 5 of 10 for 32 yards.

The game is on CBS.