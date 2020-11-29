The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tyreek Hill’s Insane First Quarter

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill had about as good of a first quarter as you can have against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kansas City’s star wide receiver had an absolutely ridiculous performance against the Buccaneers on Sunday. We’re only one quarter into the game and Hill is already posting absurd numbers.

Through one quarter, Hill has: seven catches, 203 yards, two touchdowns.

Yes, Hill has more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in one quarter. Hill has been unstoppable through one quarter against the Bucs’ secondary.

Hill has simply been unfair against the Bucs on Sunday.

“So Tyreek Hill has the second-most receiving yards ever against the Bucs, and there’s still 1:32 left in the first quarter. He’s at 203, and the record for Bucs opponent — for a few minutes anyway — is Julio Jones with 253,” longtime Bucs reporter Greg Auman tweeted.

Wow.

Mahomes and Hill have connected on plays like this throughout the first quarter. The Bucs don’t appear to be interested in – or capable of – stopping them.

Kansas City is leading Tampa Bay, 17-0, through one quarter. It’s been an insane start for Hill and a very frustrating start for Tom Brady, who’s 5 of 10 for 32 yards.

The game is on CBS.


