NFL World Reacts To “Unfair” Throw By Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is a combination of insane talent and ridiculous creativity. That combination results in some pretty unfair plays as far as the rest of the NFL is concerned.

Case, in point: This touchdown on Monday Night Football.

The NFL world is in awe of the cool play ran at the goal line by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes basically threw an underhand pass for a score.

Good luck stopping this when you have to worry about everything else that the Chiefs have on offense:

Mahomes with the shovel pass TD 😱 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Bxiux6GP8P — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2020

That’s just unfair, man.

The NFL world has reacted on social media to the ridiculous play:

“The Chiefs offense is literally unfair to the rest of the league, and Andy Reid is a genius when it comes to playcalling,” one fan tweeted.

“Andy Reid must’ve got ahold of the Chiefs Super Bowl 1 playbook with this play design! We love to see it,” another fan added.

“The Chiefs’ play calling is so elite and well executed. How do you stop this team?” one fan said.

“The level of creativity the #Chiefs offense is showing right now tells me how bad coach Reid wanted to remind everyone about his play calling and play design abilities. He’s flexing right now in prime time,” one fan added.

Kansas City couldn’t rest for long, though, as Baltimore returned the ensuing kick for a touchdown.

We’ve got a good one on ESPN.