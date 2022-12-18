NFL World Shocked By Chiefs Kicker On Sunday Afternoon

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Place kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after kicking a 54 yard field goal during the first half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs had to go to overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans for a number of reasons, including Harrison Butker's struggles.

Butker missed an extra point right before halftime and then couldn't hit a 51-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation. He has now missed five field goals and three extra points on the year.

Butker has had issues with missing extra points for the last couple of seasons, which is concerning for fans. Today's miscues are currently being dissected on social media.

"I’ve defended Butker for missed extra points (I still don’t care) but he’s been bad this season. Idk if it’s the injury lingering but he’s been bad," said Fantasy Football Astronauts' Daniel Harms.

"Obviously that miss is on Butker but the play call got real conservative as soon as they got into 'field goal range,' as if him making it was a sure thing," said Andrew Wegley of the Lincoln Journal Star. "But it wasn’t a sure thing, and it hasn’t been all season. You have to account for that. You have to."

"I’m angry but I’m going to say it: trade Butker. Unacceptable. You’re making millions. You don’t get to miss," said one ticked off Chiefs fan.

Unless he is actually injured, it's unlikely that Butker's job is in jeopardy.

However, it's understandable if Kansas City fans are worried about him having to make a big kick come playoff time.