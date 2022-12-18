NFL World Shocked By Halftime Score On Sunday Afternoon

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

We often see curious results around the NFL. The phrase "Any Given Sunday" exists for a reason.

This afternoon's Chiefs-Texans game in Houston is not final, but through one half, things have not gone as expected. Kansas City has not looked anything like the 10-3 team it was coming into today.

The Chiefs trail the 1-11-1 Texans 14-13 at intermission, and in reality, they are probably fortunate it is that close.

"The Chiefs are losing to the Texans at half," said FanSided's Matt Verderame. "They’ve turned the ball over, missed a PAT, missed two wide open deep balls, taken a DPI on 3rd and 10 and allowed a ton of pressure. Other than that, KC looks terrific."

As shocking as this score looks, there is still a whole half to be played. It's possible Kansas City finds itself at halftime and comes out and smokes Houston in the final two quarters.

But, since this is the NFL, it's also possible we see the biggest upset of the 2022 season.