NFL World Shocked By Travis Kelce's Mistake On Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It's rare that we see Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce make a critical mistake during a game.

That's what Kelce did though early in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. After the Bengals kicked a field goal to cut the KC lead to 24-20, Patrick Mahomes found Kelce over the middle on the ensuing possession for what should have been a big gain.

Instead, after picking up 19 yards, Kelce continued to fight for extra real estate despite being wrapped up my multiple defenders. He wound up fumbling, and Cincinnati's Germaine Pratt picked up the loose ball.

The turnover led directly to a Bengals' touchdown, which gave Cincinnati a 27-24 lead, and led some fans to lament the rare Kelce error.

The good news for Kelce is that despite this miscue, there's plenty of time for the Chiefs to retake the lead.

We'll see if Kelce can go from goat to hero in the next 8:54 of game time.