Only 1 Chiefs Player Is Not Practicing On Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Heading into their first playoff game, the Kansas City Chiefs are a relatively healthy bunch.

Only one player--wide receiver Mecole Hardman--won't practice today as Kansas City, the AFC's No. 1 seed, begins preparation for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hardman has not played since Week 9 due to a pelvis injury. The Chiefs opened his 21-day practice window on Dec. 14 and added Hardman to the active roster on Jan. 4, but the fourth-year pro has not returned to the field.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said today that Hardman's injury is not responding as he'd hoped.

In eight games during the regular season, Hardman caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He posted a three-touchdown game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 23, catching one and running for two.

While Hardman won't be practicing today, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson will. Both players have been activated from IR and have opened their 21-day practice windows.

The Chiefs and Jaguars will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC.