Only 1 NFL Job Opening Hasn’t Shown Interest In Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a hot head coaching candidate this offseason, but one team in particular doesn’t seem interested.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, all of the teams in the market for a new head coach have requested to interview Bieniemy–except for the Houston Texans. This is somewhat surprising, considering Houston has a franchise quarterback (Deshaun Watson) and would conceivably be looking for an offensive-minded coach.

Of course, this isn’t to say Houston won’t eventually look to speak with Bieniemy, just that as of now, they haven’t tried to do so.

Bieniemy has already interviewed with the other five organizations needing a new leader.

Of the five jobs Bieniemy has interviewed for, the Chargers and Jaguars have arguably the most attractive offensive situations, mostly because of the quarterbacks. Los Angeles has Justin Herbert, while Jacksonville will presumably draft Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall.

The Falcons will likely still have Matt Ryan next year, while the Lions have to decide what to do with Matthew Stafford. The Jets could either run it back with Sam Darnold or take a new quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

In the meantime, while Bieniemy waits for decisions from these franchises, he’ll continue to help the Chiefs prepare to defend their Super Bowl title.