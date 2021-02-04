Only 2 Chiefs Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, the Kansas City Chiefs are about as healthy as they can be for this Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kansas City lost left tackle Eric Fisher to a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship, so it’ll be a bit shorthanded on the offensive line for this weekend. Unfortunately he might not be the only impact player that misses the Super Bowl.

Andy Reid announced that Willie Gay missed practice yet again due to ankle and knee injuries. The talented rookie linebacker from Mississippi State has not played since Week 17 of the regular season.

The good news for the Chiefs is that Fisher and Gay are the only two players that didn’t participate in this Thursday’s practice session. Everyone else on the team participated in some form.

Le’Veon Bell and Sammy Watkins were listed as limited participants on Wednesday’s injury report. We’ll know in the coming hours if their status improved or remained the same.

No additions to the injury report today, per Coach Reid. With the exceptions of Eric Fisher and Willie Gay, everybody practiced in some form. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) February 4, 2021

A final injury report for Kansas City will be available on Friday.

Despite physical contests with both the Bills and Browns, the Chiefs have managed to keep their starting lineup mostly intact.

The Chiefs will try to repeat as Super Bowl champions this Sunday, as kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.