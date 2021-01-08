Only 2 NFL Players Were Unanimous All-Pro Selections

With the 2020 regular season officially in the books, the selections for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team have just been announced. There were only two players that were unanimous choices: Aaron Donald and Travis Kelce.

Donald is considered the best defensive player in the entire NFL. He finished the regular season with 45 total tackles and 13.5 sacks.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay recently spoke to the media about Donald’s skillset, saying “I think the best display of greatness is making people around you better. And that’s exactly what he does, by the way he influences them every single week.”

As for Kelce, he actually set the single-season yardage record for a tight end this past year. The star pass-catcher for the Kansas City Chiefs had 105 receptions for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s one of many reasons why the defending Super Bowl champions are the top seed in the AFC.

It’s somewhat surprising that only two players were unanimous selections for the All-Pro Team, but it shows Donald and Kelce separated from the rest of their respective position groups.

Another notable selection from the All-Pro Team is that Aaron Rodgers was named the quarterback for the first-team. It’s a strong sign that he’ll be named the MVP of the league next month.

