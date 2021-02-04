Patrick Mahomes Says He Has 1 Main Goal Every Season

Patrick Mahomes will attempt to win the second Super Bowl of his career on Sunday evening when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The superstar quarterback led Kansas City to a Super Bowl championship over the San Francisco 49ers last season. This year, he’s led his team back to the big game, where he’ll take on Tom Brady and Co.

Mahomes said on Wednesday that he goes into every NFL season – past, present and future – with one goal on his mind: win the Super Bowl.

“The goal is to win as many Super Bowls as possible and to play in this game every single year,” Mahomes said Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk. “I’m going to have that mindset every single time I hit the field as I’m trying to get back in this game and I’m trying to win it. We don’t look that far ahead. I’m focused on this game right now, trying to win this second Super Bowl and be able to hold that Lombardi Trophy and have that second ring. But if I’m at the end of my career and I have a lot of Super Bowl rings in my hand, I’ll be happy.”

While Mahomes is going for Super Bowl win No. 2, Brady is going for championship No. 7.

Tony Romo, who will call the game for CBS, believes Mahomes needs to win this game in order to have a chance at surpassing Brady in the G.O.A.T argument.

“This is the biggest game Patrick Mahomes will ever play in for the rest of his career,” Romo said last week. “It’s the only way to catch Tom Brady. He has to win this game. If he loses this game, he cannot catch Tom Brady, in my opinion.”

That might be a stretch, but it’s obviously an incredibly big game.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay will kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.