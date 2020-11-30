Patrick Mahomes Has 1 Regret From Sunday’s Win In Tampa

Patrick Mahomes played about as well as a quarterback can play in Sunday’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kansas City’s star quarterback completed 37 of 49 passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns. He had some big connections with Tyreek Hill, who caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs beat the Bucs, 27-24, to improve to 10-1 on the season.

Mahomes’ big day could have been a lot bigger, too. He had a bad throw to Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman in the second half.

If the throw was on target, Hardman would’ve walked in for a 90-yard touchdown.

Mecole Hardman just dropped what would have been a walk-in 89-yard TD. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 29, 2020

The pass did hit Hardman in the hands, but that was more about the wide receiver making a play on the ball that was thrown poorly. If Mahomes hit Hardman in stride, it would’ve been an easy touchdown.

Mahomes took to Twitter following the game to express his disappointment in himself.

“Bro how did i miss Mecole Hardman,” Mahomes tweeted.

Bro how did i miss @MecoleHardman4 😅😂😅 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 30, 2020

Chiefs fans will probably forgive you, Patrick.

Kansas City is coming off a Super Bowl win and looks primed for another championship run. A missed throw here and there is OK, especially when they come in a win.