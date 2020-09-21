Patrick Mahomes Had A 1-Word Reaction To Harrison Butker’s Kick

Harrison Butker is the big winner in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker made one of the most-impressive game-winning field goals in recent memory. Butker, 25, drilled a 58-yard game-winning field goal in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday evening.

It’s truthfully unfair that the Chiefs have a kicker this good to go along with the rest of their special team.

Butker’s game-winning field goal would have been good from 65-plus yards…at least. The Chiefs’ kicker explained following the epic make that he feels comfortable from 70 yards.

“Not sure (Andy) Reid would have let me,” he added.

Harrison Butker said he would have been confident making one from 70 yards today “Not sure Reid would have let me” — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) September 21, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is the big man in Kansas City, but he’s taking a back seat to Butker this evening. And the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is just fine with that.

Kansas City’s superstar quarterback had a one-word reaction to Butker’s kick on Sunday evening.

“Legend!” he tweeted at Butker.

With the win, the reigning Super Bowl champions improved to 2-0 on the season, setting up what should be an epic Week 3 clash on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Ravens in Baltimore on Monday, Sept. 28. The game will feature arguably the top two teams in the NFL right now. Kansas City and Baltimore are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T.