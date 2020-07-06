Breaking: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Agree To 10-Year Extension

In a blockbuster move that may alter the financial landscape of the league for years to come, Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Mahomes and the Chiefs reached an agreement on a deal that will almost certainly make him the highest-paid NFL player ever. In three years in the NFL and only two years as a starter, Mahomes has shattered records while winning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors.

The No. 11 overall pick out of Texas Tech in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes sat for most of his rookie behind Alex Smith. But he was ready to take over the reins in 2018 and promptly posted one of the greatest passing seasons in NFL history.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Unfortunately, Mahomes’ first year as a starter ended in a heartbreaking AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots. But the team returned with a vengeance – and the No. 2 overall seed – in 2019 and made the AFC Championship Game again.

This time, Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory and into their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

In Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes led the Chiefs to a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl.

He became the youngest player to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors in the process.

It’s a well-deserved contract and one that could set the rest of the league on its heels.