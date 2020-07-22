Patrick Mahomes Had 2 Simple Demands With His Massive Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs and their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, agreed to a blockbuster contract extension earlier this month.

Mahomes, coming off a Super Bowl MVP, received a 10-year, $503 million contract extension. It’s the biggest contract in NFL history.

The young NFL quarterback recently revealed the two things he said he “needed” with his massive contract extension.

“There were two things I said when we went into negotiations: I wanted to keep great players around me and I wanted to have long-term security for my family,” Mahomes told Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “I certainly wasn’t thinking 10 years. I didn’t even know NFL contracts did that.”

Mahomes added to CBS Sports that he’s extremely thrilled for the future in Kansas City.

“With those two things in mind, the way we structured the deal and the way we did it, we’re going to have a lot of flexibility to keep great players around me and when you have great players around you, you’re going to have a great football team,” Mahomes added.

The Chiefs were able to lock up one of their other stars, Chris Jones, following Mahomes’ deal.

And yall thought we couldn’t… 😂😂😂 nvm #RunItBack — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2020

The Chiefs will enter the 2020 NFL regular season as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Kansas City is set to open the year against Houston on Thursday, Sept. 10.