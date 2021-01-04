Patrick Mahomes Has A 2-Word Message After Week 17

Week 17 isn’t completely over yet – the Washington Football Team is scheduled to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football – but everything is wrapped up in the AFC.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 1 overall seed in the conference. Kansas City followed up its Super Bowl season with an incredible regular season run in 2020. Patrick Mahomes and Co. led the Chiefs to 14 wins in the regular season.

Kansas City will get a bye in the Wild Card Round of the postseason. The rest of the AFC’s playoff teams will face off next weekend:

Colts at Bills

Browns at Steelers

Ravens at Titans

Mahomes is very much ready for the postseason to begin. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted a two-word message as Week 17 wrapped up.

“Go time,” he tweeted.

Go time ⏰ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 4, 2021

The Chiefs won’t find out their Divisional Round opponent until after the Wild Card round.

The Bills are probably the biggest threat to another Kansas City Super Bowl appearance. Buffalo might be playing the best football of any team in the league right now.

But no one is going to be betting against Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense once the playoffs begin.