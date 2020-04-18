The 2017 NFL draft worked wonders for a few teams – like the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, who both landed star quarterbacks.

Others – like the Chicago Bears who traded up for Mitchell Trubisky – didn’t have such a good time. Every now and then, it’s fun to look back and see which teams nailed the draft and which struggled.

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report insider Matt Miller and others talked about the 2017 draft. During their conversation, Miller suggested one team tried to trade up for Mahomes before the Chiefs did.

He said the Houston Texans had Mahomes as the No. 1 quarterback on their board. The team tried and failed to move up for the former Texas Tech standout and the Chiefs swooped in.

Check it out.

According to B/R's @nfldraftscout, the Chiefs weren't the only team trying to trade up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017 👁#NFLReDraft (via @sticktofootball) pic.twitter.com/dnIr5WVWD6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 18, 2020

The Chiefs selected Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft. Just two picks later, the Texans landed former Clemson star Deshaun Watson.

In the end, both teams ended up drafting franchise quarterbacks. Mahomes led Kansas City to the AFC title game in 2018 and then a Super Bowl victory this year.

Meanwhile, Watson has carried the Texans to the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

Oh, what could have been – for the Chicago Bears.