Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For His Social Media Critics

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t just trying to be the next generational quarterback in the NFL, the reigning Super Bowl MVP aspires to bring equality to this world. It might seem like too tall of a task for the 24-year-old, but he sounds prepared for the challenge.

Over the past few months, Mahomes has been vocal on social media about the Black Lives Matter movement and voting rights. That has unfortunately resulted in some criticism from people who want him to “stick to sports.”

Mahomes won’t let all the backlash he receives on social media slow him down. In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar isn’t even worried about what his critics have to say.

“I’m going to whatever I believe and whatever I believe is right,” Mahomes said. “I’m going to do whatever I can to fight for equality for all people. And I feel like I’ve shown that over this offseason and I’m going to continue that fight. I’m not worried about people and how they’re going to do negative stuff back to me. I’m worried about doing what’s right for humanity and making sure all people feel equal.”

Patrick Mahomes was asked about fans that are Chiefs fans, but also the negative comments they've made to him on social media about voting rights and BLM: pic.twitter.com/4MC6xg6QX9 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 29, 2020

Today’s generation of athletes has made it clear that they aren’t solely concerned with their profession. Obviously they want to perfect their craft, but they also want to help fight against social injustice.

We’ve seen plenty of MLB, NBA and NHL players stand up in the fight for equality just over the past couple of days.

The NFL will almost certainly have a plan in place to show its support as well, and you can bet that Patrick Mahomes will be involved in some capacity.

[James Palmer]