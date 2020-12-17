Patrick Mahomes Addresses Possibility Of Facing Drew Brees

As of now, Drew Brees’ status for this Sunday is unknown. Make no mistake though, Patrick Mahomes wants to face the future Hall of Famer this weekend.

Mahomes spoke to the media on Wednesday about the possibility of facing Brees when Kansas City travels to New Orleans for a potential Super Bowl preview. It’s very clear he has a lot of respect and admiration for the 41-year-old quarterback.

“I mean, it is truly special to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and to be able to consistently produce every single year,” Mahomes told reporters. “Hopefully, we get to go up against him, I get to go up against him. But if not, hopefully we’ll get to face him at some other time because you want to play against those great quarterbacks you watched growing up that were guys that you looked up to in the way they played the game.”

Brees was designated to return to practice earlier this week, which means he’s trending in the right direction. Sean Payton, however, isn’t so sure we’ll see the Pro Bow quarterback on the field this Sunday.

“We haven’t ruled anything just because we don’t have to,” Payton told ESPN’s Mike Triplett on Wednesday. “He’s got a ways to go still, and he’s someone we’re not gonna just hurry back and just put him in the game.”

If the Saints have to play a fifth straight game without Brees, the offense will be led by Taysom Hill. The dual-threat quarterback has shown signs of improvement as a passer, but he’s been struggling to take care of the football.

New Orleans obviously wants Brees back on the field as soon as possible. In order for that to happen, he’ll need to show the team that he can throw without pain and has proper range of motion.

The Saints should release another update on Brees later this week.