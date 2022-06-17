Patrick Mahomes Admits His "Worst Playoff Football" Performance

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Ever since Patrick Mahomes was named the starting quarterback of the Chiefs, he has found a way to consistently lead the team to the AFC Championship.

During this year's AFC Championship Game, Mahomes was on pace to have another memorable performance. The Chiefs had a 21-10 lead over the Bengals and were set to really blow the game open.

Then, suddenly, Mahomes hit a rough patch. He threw a pair of costly interceptions after the first half that really set the offense back.

The Chiefs ultimately lost to the Bengals in overtime.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mahomes addressed his performance against the Bengals. He said it was the worst playoff football we've seen from him.

“That second half I played, I didn’t play really good football at all. Probably my worst playoff football I’ve played was the second half of the game,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “So I’m just trying to use that as a learning thing that whenever I’m struggling or a team’s struggling, just find a way to get positive plays, because when you have a lead like that, you don’t want to lose that lead. We played such a great first half, even if we weren’t getting what we wanted in the second half, I have to get better at taking what’s there to try to get some points on the board, come away and get to the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes will have a chance to avenge that loss when the Chiefs face the Bengals this December.

Of course, Mahomes' main priority isn't to win a regular-season game against the Bengals. His eyes are set on capturing another Lombardi Trophy.