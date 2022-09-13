Patrick Mahomes Announces His Week 2 Playing Status

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField on October 17, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes injured his left wrist early in Sunday's blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Mahomes played through the issue and threw five touchdown passes, showing few ill effects. In case there as any doubt he'd be ready to play on short rest in Week 2, the former MVP removed it this afternoon.

"It got a little sore yesterday but today it felt a lot better," Mahomes said Tuesday, via Chiefs Digest's Matt Derrick. "I'm sure I'll be good to go this week."

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid also declared Mahomes to be "full go" for Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes completed 30-of-39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1. This week, he'll have the chance to duel with Justin Herbert.

The scoreboard should be lighting up at Arrowhead on Thursday.