Patrick Mahomes Announces His Week 2 Playing Status
Patrick Mahomes injured his left wrist early in Sunday's blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Mahomes played through the issue and threw five touchdown passes, showing few ill effects. In case there as any doubt he'd be ready to play on short rest in Week 2, the former MVP removed it this afternoon.
"It got a little sore yesterday but today it felt a lot better," Mahomes said Tuesday, via Chiefs Digest's Matt Derrick. "I'm sure I'll be good to go this week."
Kansas City head coach Andy Reid also declared Mahomes to be "full go" for Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Mahomes completed 30-of-39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1. This week, he'll have the chance to duel with Justin Herbert.
The scoreboard should be lighting up at Arrowhead on Thursday.