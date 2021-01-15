Patrick Mahomes Appears To Have Seen Odell Beckham Jr.’s Comments

Unfortunately for the Cleveland Browns, it appears that Odell Beckham Jr. has officially poked the bear.

On Thursday, the All-Pro wideout tweeted “Don’t be surprised this weekend when they win….just throwin it out there now.” There’s nothing wrong with expressing confidence in his teammates, but he may have given the Chiefs extra motivation for this weekend’s showdown.

To make matters worse, it turns out that Patrick Mahomes saw and liked the tweet from Beckham.

Some NFL fans were worried that Mahomes and the Chiefs might sleepwalk in the Divisional Round. Well, that might not be the case anymore considering Beckham gave them bulletin-board material.

The Chiefs know what’s at stake this Sunday. Earlier today, Chris Jones had a blunt message for his teammates about why it’s important to never overlook an opponent.

“You can’t get bored in this league,” Jones told reporters. “That’s how you get your ass kicked.”

If Jones’ comments weren’t enough to get the Chiefs amped up for Sunday’s game, Beckham’s prediction should have them ready to play.

Although they haven’t looked as dominant as people expected this season, Kansas City remains the team to beat in the NFL. On Sunday, it’ll have a chance to prove why it has what it takes to win back-to-back Super Bowls.